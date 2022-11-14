Volkswagen has delivered MORE than 500,000 electric ID models in the last two years

Two years on from the first VW ID.3 electric models reaching customers, Volkswagen announces more than 5000,000 ID models have been delivered.

It’s seven years since the news broke that VW had been using ‘defeat devices’ to fraudulently improve emissions figures on their cars, as the US government ordered the recall of half a million VWs in the US over the issue.

But that was just the start, since when all of VW’s companies have been ensnared in the Dieselgate mess, billions have been spent in fines and compensation and VW’s hard-earned reputation left in tatters.

The dieselgate mess marked the start of a backlash against diesel-engined cars, going from the tax-saving darling of legislators (although we were vocal in our opposition to that) to the fuel of the devil, and VW’s motivation to re-invent itself as the maker of fluffy-bunny, clean and green mobility.

That motivation saw VW’s ID family of electric cars start to arrive with owners in October 2020 and now, two years on, VW has managed to deliver 500,000 EVS in total, comprising ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.6 (only in China), a year ahead of target and despite constraints due to ‘Covid and Chips’, and with an order bank of 135,000 ID models too.

VW’s Imelda Labbé said:

We are on the right track with our electric mobility campaign and our success story continues. Our focus is unchanged – we want to make Volkswagen the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility. We are doing our utmost to deliver the roughly 135,000 ID.s on order to our customers as quickly as possible. However, due to the persistently strained situation as regards the supply of parts we are repeatedly having to adjust production…[by 2026] Volkswagen will have the broadest portfolio of electric vehicles in the automotive industry: From the entry-level e-car with a target price of under €25,000 to the new flagship Aero B we will have the right offer in every segment.