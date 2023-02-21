Volkswagen ID.3 facelift TEASED ahead of March 1 debut

The Volkswagen ID.3, VW’s first electric ID model facelift teased, promising improved quality and tech and cosmetic tweaks. Debuts 1 March 2023.

It’s more than three years since Volkaswagen’s first electric car in its new era as a maker of fluffy green EVs was revealed, and it’s been selling quite well.

But things have not been as smooth as VW hoped with the ID.3, with justifiable complaints about the quality of materials and much frustration over its infotainment and controls.

Now, the ID.3 is due for a facelift and update with a reveal planned for 1 March, ahead of which VW has teased its arrival with a post on Linkedin with a short video (below) showing little but the new lights.

It seems the cosmetic update will be the usual facelift fodder with those new lights, new bumpers and new wheels, but beyond the cosmetic tweaks changes will be deeper.

In will come VW’s latest ID software on a bigger, 12″, infotainment with illuminated climate controls, promising improved functionality and reliability, something that’s long overdue.

No news yet on whether the ID.3 will get more power or a bigger battery, but it’s likely this generation of the ID.3 will deliver a production version of the Volkswagen ID.X Concept with 4WD and 329bhp to deliver a proper hot hatch ID.3.