Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice REVEALED as a limited-run electric ID.3 GTX

VW goes back into its past to deliver the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice, a limited-run ID.3 GTX with cosmetic titivations.

It would seem, when Adam was a lad (well, some 30-odd years ago), VW produced a limited edition Golf in collaboration with Bogner (a luxury and high-tech ski wear brand), which has become a bit of a cult amongst VW fans: the Volkswagen Golf Fire and Ice.

Now, VW has decided to resurrect the F&I with a new limited-run ID.3 GTX Fire and ICE, limited to just 1,990 units to appeal to those ‘VW Fans’ who are besotted by the original

The Fire and ICE comes with specially-developed ultra-violet metallic paint, 20″ Locarno alloys, red roof stripe in anodised paint, puddle lights (‘Fire’ on one side, ‘Ice’ on the other), the original Fire and Ice logo on the roof spoiler and tinted LED taillights.

Inside, the Fire and Ice theme continues with blue and red touches, sports seats with quilted built-in head restraints inspired by Bognor’s Fire+Ice collections, with steering wheel, instrument panel, door trims and floor mats all customised with stitching and logos.

Just like the regular ID.3 GTX, the Fire and Ice comes with a 322bhp electric motor powered by a 79kWh battery, promising a range of 369 miles and good for 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds.

Martin Sander, VW Sales and Marketing, said:

The ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice demonstrates the emotive appeal of our premium sports model, while also carrying a piece of Volkswagen history into the electric future.

On sale from Thursday (7 August 2025), the VW ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice costs £48,360, around a £2k premium over the standard GTX.