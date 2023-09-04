Volkswagen ID.GTI Concept is a VW GTI for the electric era

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.GTI Concept as a look at what the GTI badge will mean in the era of electric cars.

Volkswagen may be churning out plenty of EVs now – but managing to dent its reputation with bland design, glitchy software and less-than-stellar materials – but, so far, nothing in the EV range you could consider a fun hot hatch. Not even the GTX-badged cars.

But that perhaps looks set to change as VW reveals the ID.GTI Concept, based on the ID.2all concept we saw earlier this year and sporting plenty of GTI cues.

Apparently, the ‘GTI’ badge on EVs will turn the ‘I’ in GTI from Injection to Intelligence (which is stretching things a bit), but it’s a promising look at what’s to come, even if it’s likely to be 2026 before we see a production model.

But it seems the ID.2 GTI is more an EV take on the Polo GTI than the Golf GTI (it’s slightly bigger than the Polo), but with plenty of Golf GTI inspirations from the wheels and chin spoiler reminiscent of the MK1 GTI and C-Pillar that looks like the Mk7. But, as has been the case in the past of GTI models, it’s all quite subtle boy racer stuff.

No information yet on the powertrain – although we’d hope it’s more than the 223bhp of the regular ID.2 range – but the ID.2 GTI will be front-wheel drive, with diff lock and fake gear changes.

VW hasn’t given the concept an interior yet, but it will be very similar to the ID.2 but with big infotainment as well as tartan cloth seats and a ‘Golf Ball’ drive mode selector.

VW’s Thomas Schäfer, said:

With the ID. GTI Concept, we are taking the GTI DNA into the electric age. It remains sporty, iconic, technologically progressive and accessible, but now with a new interpretation for tomorrow’s world: electric, fully connected and extremely emotive. Here, driving pleasure and sustainability are a perfect match. This means GTI has a future – for our brand and for the fans.