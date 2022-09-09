Volkswagen ID. XTREME is a BUTCH off-road VW ID.4 GTX

The Volkswagen ID. XTREME is revealed as a concept based on the ID.4 GTX with additional power and a range of off-road additions.

Volkswagen is still busy pushing on with its mission to transform from the woes of dieselgate into a fluffy green business with a best-selling range of EVs.

That plan is moving forward – although not without criticism of material quality, poor software and more – with the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID. Buzz already with us, and more ID EVs to come.

Perhaps one will be a new take on the VW ID.4 as previewed by this, the Volkswagen ID. XTREME, an ID.4 GTX suitably titivated to take on some proper off-road landscapes.

VW says the ID. Extreme gets added performance thanks to new software and high-performance drive, pushing the ID.4 GTX’s 295bhp up to 377bhp which should give it the sort of performance we expected from the GTX when it arrived.

To go with the added power, VW has fitted the ID. Extreme with 50mm wider wings, a light bar on the roof, 18″ off-road wheels and tyres, a new front bumper and a completely sealed aluminium underbody. Inside, there are splashes of orange and lots of Alcantara.

VW’s Silke Bagschik said:

For many of our customers, vehicles are much more than just a means of transport. With the ID. XTREME, we are raising electric mobility from VW to a new performance level.

Revealed at ID. Treffen in Locarno, the ID. Extreme could be previewing a new off-road version of the ID.4, but is perhaps more likely to preview a new more powerful GTX version, with some of the off-road bits as a Pack option.