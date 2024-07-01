Volkswagen rolls out BLACK EDITION models of the Polo, Taigo, T-Roc and Golf

Volkswagen has gone a bit mad on ‘Black Edition’ models by rolling out special editions for the Polo, Taigo, T-Roc and new Golf.

‘Special Edition’ models are a tried and tested way for car makers to boost sales, offering extra equipment and cosmetic tweaks at a price which is less than you’d pay if you optioned the extras yourself, making for a decent buy if the extra kit is what you actually want.

As ‘special edition’ models go, the most popular route is the ‘Black Edition’ – almost every car on the market seems to get one at some point in its life – and now Volkswagen has gone a bit Black Edition mad by rolling out the offering to four models at once.

On offer are Black Editions of the Polo, Taigo, T-Roc and new Golf – yes, even the newly revealed Golf 8.5 is coming in a Black Edition – all with much the same upgrades.

All models come with bigger alloys (17″ for the Polo, 18″ for the rest) black styling elements, upgraded lights, heated front seats and wireless charging, with black roof and roof rails and door mirrors as well as privacy glass.

VW reckons each Black Edition – based on the R-Line Trim – adds features worth up to £3,875 yet costs between £500 and £1,000 more than the R-Line.

All Black Edition models go on sale on 4 July.