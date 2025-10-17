Volkswagen Touareg FINAL EDITION signals the end of the Touareg – for now

Production of the Volkswagen Touareg SUV for the UK will end in 2027, with the Touareg Final Edition the run-out model.

The Volkswagen Touareg is a product of Ferdinand Piech’s ambitious high-end goals for VW in the early 2020s (together with the Phaeton and more). Although it was never a big seller, it was technically innovative with a proficient AWD Platform and engines including a V10 Diesel, a V8 petrol, and, briefly, a 6.0-litre W12. However, it was the diesels that sold.

But the Touareg was more than just a high-end VW SUV, it formed the basis of the Porsche Cayenne – which effectively saved Porsche in the early 2020s – and is still a central basis of VW Group SUVs like the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.

But as VW relentlessly pursues its EV ambitions, production of the ICE Touareg will end in 2027 (certainly as far as the UK is concerned) and VW is saying goodbye to the Touareg with a Final Edition which will be available until early 2027.

The Touareg Final Edition is based on the R-Line Black, with a 3.0-litre V6 powertrain, with Final Edition badging on the rear windows, door sills and gear lever, leather, ambient lighting and 21″ alloys.

VW hasn’t revealed full specs or prices for the Touareg Final Edition, but a bit under £80k sounds about right, a long way (even accounting for inflation) from the £30k entry-level Touareg of 2003.

Interestingly, although VW is calling this a Final Edition, they actually say “Production of the Touareg combustion engine model is due to end for UK customers in 2027”. Which does suggest the Touareg will return as an EV.