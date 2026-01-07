Volkswagen was the UK’s Best-Selling BRAND in 2025 – and over 80% were ICE cars

Volkswagen was the best-selling brand in the UK in 2025, selling 176,607 cars, and 55,884 more than its nearest rival, BMW.

Yesterday, we reported on the best-selling cars of 2025 in the UK , which saw Volkswagen claiming only a single place in the top ten, at number five with the Golf, and not a single model in the top ten EVs.

On the face of it, that could indicate VW isn’t doing well in the UK, but the reality is very different.

Thanks to its wide range of models, VW was the best-selling brand in the UK in 2025, shifting 176,607 cars, 55,884 more than second-place BMW.

That may lead you to think that VW’s ID range of electric cars – ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7 and ID. Buzz – is a big part of their success, but EV sales of 33,605 mean ICE cars accounted for over 80% of sales.

The big seller was the VW Golf with 32,708 sales, followed by the Tiguan with 29,857 and the T-Roc with 28,075, with the best-selling EV the ID.4 with 10,202 followed by the ID. 3 on 9,097 and the ID. 7 on 7,852.

Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK, said:

The news that Volkswagen is once again the top-selling new-car brand in the UK is the perfect start to what will undoubtedly be a really exciting year for the brand. The results announced by the SMMT – which show a healthy gap between us and the number-two brand in the market – underline the enduring popularity and quality of Volkswagen cars, as well as the outstanding customer service provided by our fantastic network of Volkswagen Retailers.