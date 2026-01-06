Ford Puma was 2025’s BEST-SELLING car – with not a single EV in the Top Ten

The Ford Puma was the UK’s best-selling car in 2025 as new car sales broke the 2 million mark, with not a single EV in the top ten.

The economy may be a basket case, and millions are deciding whether to heat or eat, but despite this, new car sales in the UK in 2025 were the highest since Covid, breaking the 2 million barrier with a total of 2,020,520 finding homes, according to new figures from the SMMT.

Electric cars continued their sales growth with 473,348 units, up 23.9% with a market share of 23.43%, but still well short of the mandated 28% for the year despite the arrival of the ECG and subsidies by car makers equivalent to £11k for every EV sold, with sales of PHEVs up by 34.7% and HEVs by 7.2%. ICE cars (diesel and petrol) still accounted for more than half of all sales.

The Ford Puma was 2025’s best-selling car, followed by the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai, with not a single EV on the top ten list

Top Ten Best-Selling Cars 2025

Ford Puma: 55,488 Kia Sportage: 47,788 Nissan Qashqai: 41,141 Vauxhall Corsa: 35,947 Nissan Juke: 34,773 Volkswagen Golf: 32,478 Volvo XC40: 30,404 MG HS: 30,191 Volkswagen Tiguan: 29,857 Hyundai Tucson: 28,613

When it comes to EV sales, Tesla still dominates, despite their problems, with the Tesla Model Y taking top spot, followed by the Tesla Model 3 and Audi Q4 E-Tron. Interestingly, both the Audi and Ford’s Explorer – both the VW ID. 4 under the skin – made the top ten, whereas the VW ID. 4 didn’t.

Top Ten Best-Selling Electric Cars 2025

Tesla Model Y: 24,298 Tesla Model 3: 21,188 Audi Q4 e-tron: 14,433 Audi Q6 e-tron: 13,148 Ford Explorer: 12,237 BMW i4: 12,158 Skoda Enyaq: 11,940 Kia EV3: 11,188 Skoda Elroq: 10,713 Volvo EX30: 10,289

Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO, said:

The new car market finally reaching two million registrations for the first time this decade is a reasonably solid result amid tough economic and geopolitical headwinds. Rising EV uptake is an undoubted positive, but the pace is still too slow and the cost to industry too high. Government has stepped in with the Electric Car Grant, but a new EV tax, additional charges for EV drivers in London and costly public charging send mixed signals. Given developments abroad, government should bring forward its review and act urgently to deliver a vibrant market, a sustainable industry and an investment proposition that keeps the UK at the forefront of global competition