Volkswagen’s Electric ID cars getting COMPREHENSIVE software update

Volkswagen is rolling out a comprehensive update to the software on its electric ID models including new driver assistance and updated voice control.

Volkswagen’s electric ID models may be turning up on every street corner at the moment, but they’ve had a bit of a rocky ride with glitchy software – certainly early cars – but now VW is rolling out a 3.0 software upgrade to finally deliver the sort of seamless functionality integration buyers should have had from the off.

In a wide-ranging update – rolling out on new cars from April and due for OTA updates on existing cards from Q2 – the new software will add new driver assistance systems, improve charging rates, add new smart route planning, improve infotainment and improve voice control.

VW’s Thomas Ulbrich said:

The new ID. Software 3.0 is an upgrade for our whole ID. family: we are taking our products to a new level of functionality because we are working faster, are more connected and are more customer-oriented. Again, we are living up to our claim of offering high-quality technologies and innovations in all classes.

Travel Assist adds autonomous functions for switching lanes and changing speed, with Park Assist Plus can search for parking spaces at up to 25mph – and remember regular parking spots – with smart e-route planner improving guidance, and charging rates are upped to 135kW on some models.

Improved HUD (where specced) displays more information, NAV can tell which lane you’re in to make recommendations, local hazard warnings are added and viable through Car2X, and voice control is now at a ‘premium level’ and able to understand natural voice commands and some colloquialisms.