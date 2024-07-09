Volvo EC40, EX40 and XC40 Black Editions – and the OFFICIAL return of the Volvo V60 and V90 Estates

Volvo reveals Black Edition models of the electric EX40, EC40 and Mild-Hybrid XC40, and confirms the V60 and V90 Estates are back on sale

Just to be different to every other car maker, Volvo has created a spiffing wheeze to flog more of its EX40, EC40 and XC40 SUVs by creating ‘Black Edition’ models. Why haven’t other car makers cottoned on to this surefire winner?

Just in case the ‘Black Edition’ moniker doesn’t make it clear what’s on offer, Volvo tells us they have a ‘stand-out’ all-black exterior styling with Onyx Black paint job, black high-gloss grille, black badging, 20″ high-gloss black alloys and two trim options – Plus and Ultra.

Powertrain options for the EX40 and EC40 are the regular 252bhp rear-wheel drive Single Motor Extended Range and a slightly more powerful than regular models 442bhp all-wheel drive model which comes with a Performance Dive Mode to exploit the extra horses, with the XC40 Mild Hybrid Black Edition offered in either B3 (163bhp) or B4 (197bhp).

The lower spec Plus spec comes with heated steering wheel and seats, front parking sensors, power driver’s seat, air purification, Suede/Microtech upholstery and heat pump.

Ultra versions add 360 camera, Active Bending Pixel LED headlights, powered front passenger seat, power-folding rear headrests, Panoramic roof (not on EC40) and posh Harmon Kardon Sound.

Volvo V60 and V90 Estates return to the UK

Having removed the V60 and V90 Estates from the UK last year, Volvo has had a change of heart and decided to re-introduce the estates, stating:

A rise in customer demand has prompted a welcome return for the V60 and V90 estate cars to Volvo’s UK range. The models were removed from the portfolio in the summer last year, in line with changes in customer preferences, but renewed interest in the body style – a key element of Volvo Cars’ heritage – has brought them back into the line-up.

The V60 Estate can be had in Plus and Ultra specs with T6 or T8 PHEV powertrains or the B4 mild-hybrid, with the bigger V90 offering the T6 powertrain in the V90 Plus and T8 powertrain in the T8 Ultra.

Price for the EC40 and EX40 start at £55,055 rising to £63,105, the XC40 from £40,720 to £46,620, with the V60 from £43,370 to £57,635 and the V90 from £62,280 to £70,780. All are now open to order.