Volvo EX30 and Porsche 911 Sport Classic grab Car of the Year gongs

At the News UK car awards, the new electric Volvo EX30 was voted the Sun’s Car of the Year and the Porsche 911 Sport Classic the Sunday Times winner.

Car makers love to garner gongs to proclaim their latest model as a multi-award winner, so the UK News Motor Awards (that’s The Sun and The Sunday Times) held this week will give a wide range of car makers an extra gong as some categories have two winners – one for The Sun and one for The Sunday Times.

The Sun proclaimed the new Volvo EX30 their Car of the Year, even though there’s not a single customer car on the road in the UK, with Rob Giles, The Sun’s Motors Editor, saying:

The EX30 is everything we love about Volvo distilled in a smaller package. Safe and Scandi cool, Google tech, soundbar, eco materials, all of that good stuff, just at a price you’d never expect. The EX30 is going to be a huge hit. We’re utterly convinced of it. Not only does it take home our Small SUV/Crossover of the Year crown, it is the stand-out winner as The Sun Car of the Year.

Over at The Sunday Times, as you might expect, is something rather more expensive, with the new Porsche 911 Sport Classic grabbing the top gond, with Nick Rufford, Sunday Times Motoring Editor, saying:

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the timeless 911, Porsche has built a retro version and it’s so good it has roared away with our overall Sunday Times Car of the Year prize. The Sport Classic manages to be the quickest manual in the Porsche stable, yet easygoing enough to take to the shops. Buy it in the understated grey that was the favourite of Steve McQueen, Hollywood actor and 911 enthusiast.

Away from the headline gongs, the Nissan X-Trail e-Power was voted the Family Car of the Year, Range Rover Sport the best Premium SUV, and the Mercedes SL got the Sunday Times’ Legend Award.

There’s a full list of the winners below.

News UK Motor Awards 2023 list of winners

Family Car of the Year : Nissan X-Trail e-Power

Value Car of the Year: Dacia Spring

City/Small Car of the Year: Vauxhall Corsa

Small SUV/Crossover of the Year: Volvo EX30

Large SUV of the Year: Mazda CX-60 Diesel

Premium SUV of the Year: Range Rover Sport

Dog Friendly Car of the Year: Skoda Octavia Estate

Company Car of the Year: Kia EV6 GT

Electric Car of the Year: BYD Atto 3

Used Car of the Year: Ford Fiesta

Motoring Personality of the Year: Christian Horner

The Sun Hot Hatch of the Year: MG4 XPower

Manufacturer of the Year: Vauxhall

Sports Car of the Year: BMW M2

Sunday Times Hot Hatch of the Year: Honda Civic Type R

Adventure Car of the Year: Ford Ranger Raptor

Sunday Times Dream Car of the Year: Ferrari Roma Spider

Best Designed Car of the Year: Maserati MC20 Cielo

The Sun Van of the Year: Mercedes Citan

The Sun Legend Award: Porsche 911

The Sunday Times Legend Award: Mercedes SL

The Sun Car of the Year: Volvo EX30

The Sunday Times Car of the Year: Porsche 911 Sport Classic