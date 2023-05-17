Volvo EX30 – Volvo’s new baby electric SUV – is ‘Cycle Safe’

Ahead of the debut of the Volvo EX30, Volvo highlights the safety tech on offer including protecting cyclists from door opening.

Volvo’s next EV is the Volvo EX30, due to arrive in June and bookmarking Volvo’s dedicated EV range, joining the EX90 at the other end of the range.

Ahead of that arrival, Volvo is keen we know that just because the EX30 is the smallest SUV ever offered by the brand, it doesn’t mean it will skimp on safety stuff and will be true to Volvo’s 96-year quest to make their cars as safe as they can be.

Included in the safety tech is an alarm which sounds if you try to open a door when there’s a cyclist, pedestrian or vehicle coming, helping to cut the number of accidents, injuries and deaths from such incidents.

You might imagine that’s quite a small number, but it seems ‘Dooring’ accidents make up 20 per cent of all bike accidents in some cities and, according to Cycling UK, 60 cyclists are killed or seriously injured every year by car doors.

There’s also a new driver alert system as standard which detects eye and face movements to see if the driver’s drowsy or inattentive, Intersection Auto Brake to help avoid accidents at junctions and a far-side airbag on the inside of the driver’s seat designed to reduce head and thorax injuries.

Åsa Haglund, Head of the Volvo Safety Centre, said:

With the Volvo EX30, we are taking city safety to the next level, creating a small SUV that is your perfect companion for a comfortable driving experience, while it looks after you and other people on the busy streets of modern cities.

The new Volvo EX30 debuts on 7 June 2023