Volvo EX90 Excellence turns the luxury dial up to 11 in Volvo’s new range-topping EV

The new electric Volvo Ex90 hasn’t hit dealers’ forecourts yet, but there’s already a new range-topping version – the Volvo EX90 Excellence.

It’s getting on for six months since the new Volvo EX90 was revealed as Volvo’s new flagship EV, although it won’t supplant its ICE sibling – the Volvo XC90 – for some time as Volvo hedges its bets and continues to offer the XC90 as a hybrid for a few more years yet.

In the process of turning its big SUV into an EV, Volvo is pushing further in to ‘Premium’ territory with prices starting at around £100k, at least for the most powerful model which comes with a 111kWh battery and over 500bhp.

Despite its reveal at the back end of 2022, it’s going to be the end of 2023 before you can get the new EX90 on your drive, but that’s not stopping Volvo from revealing a new range-topping version of the EX90 – the Volvo EX90 Excellence – at the Shanghai Motor Show.

As you’ll probably remember, Volvo delivered an XC90 Excellence back in 2015 with the luxury factor dialled up to 11, and this new EX90 Excellence follows the same path.

External changes for the EX90 or minimal, but there is a two-tone paint job and unique 22″ alloys, but it’s inside where the big changes are.

Gone are the seven seats of the EX90 to be replaced by a pair of individual seats with soft pillows, with a fridge house in the natural wood enhanced centre console with controls for heating and massage large Orrefors crystal piece to control the fragrance dispenser.

Material choice for the interior is either Nordico, created from recycled materials, or a wool blend with fabric-certified sustainability.

No word on prices for the EX90 Excellence, nor whether it will be offered in the UK, but it’ll doubtless cost a chunk more than £100k.