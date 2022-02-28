Volvo planning updated S90 and XC90 PHEVs and FIVE new EVs

Volvo is accelerating its electric offensive, with updated S90 and XC90 plug-in hybrids, and five new EVs including one below the XC40.

Volvo has been big on PHEVs for a while but, so far, the only BEV they have to offer is then XC40 (and its coupe sibling the C40). But that’s about to change.

According to Automotive News, Volvo has been outlining its plans to dealers at a conference in Miami, and it looks like there’s much to come. and much of it to be produced in the US.

We already know the Volvo Embla is on its way as a sort of replacement for the XC90 – although a refreshed XC90 will sell alongside it until the Embla’s sales hit their stride – but that looks to be just the start.

At the partly-electric starting point, Volvo is planning to deliver updated and refreshed versions of both the XC90 and the S90 saloon PHEVs, but it’s also planning five new EVs too.

The five new EVs include both a large and small crossover, a saloon and a pair of sporty ‘Estate-like’ models.

The Volvo Embla looks set to be the first to arrive later this year – with an initial target of 20,000 annual sales – with a new model – codenamed V546 – sitting between the XC60 and XC90 with a sales target of 100,000 a year arriving in a couple of years time.

In addition, there will also be an electric version of the XC60 and a new EV sitting below Volvo’s smallest car, the XC40.