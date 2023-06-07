Volvo starts to CULL its UK offerings as it drives down the EV road

Volvo takes the axe to a chunk of its UK offerings, withdrawing the S90, XC40 PHEV and Cross Country variants.

When we reviewed the Volvo V90 Cross Country a few years ago, we reckoned it was the perfect big family estate, offering an extra touch of practicality to the regular V90 Estate and a less cumbersome presence on road than the XC90.

In fact, we predicted that Volvo would sell more V90 Cross Country models than they would the regular V90 Estate. Which shows what we know.

Despite all its enticing features, the Cross Country Estates have not exactly been a big part of Volvo’s sales so now, as it heads down the EV road with cars like the XC40 BEV, C40 Recharge and the new EX30 and EX90, Volvo has pulled both the V90 and V60 Cross Country models from the UK market, as well as the XC40 PHEV and the S90 saloon.

It seems, for now at least, the regular V60 and V90 Estates will continue, as will the XC40 as a petrol and BEV.

Clearly, Volvo’s focus is on flogging electric SUVs going forward, and this looks like the end of the Cross Country options, and perhaps even the S90 saloon.