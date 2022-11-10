Volvo TEASES new electric SUVs at EX90 launch – Volvo EX30, EX40 or EX60?

At yesterday’s launch of the new Volvo EX90, Volvo teased a pair of new electric SUVs to come. Could they be the new Volvo EX60 and Volvo EX40?

Yesterday was all about the launch of the new Volvo EX90, Volvo’s new electric XC90, the first electric car from Volvo built on a dedicated EV platform and pointing firmly at Volvo’s EV future.

But at the end of the hour-long presentation, a darkened image appeared with a pair of barely visible SUVs standing in front of a ‘2023’ graphic, effectively teasing what is to come in 2023 from Volvo.

With no other detail, it’s guessing time; so what is Volvo teasing?

One perspective on the graphic is that it shows the new EX90 on the right and a smaller SUV – sporting the same tail light design as the EX90 – on the left. Could that smaller EV SUV on the left be a new small electric SUV? The new Volvo EX30 as a smaller entry-level model? Or could it be a replacement for the current electric XC40?

If it’s one of these two models then it’ll probably be built on the same Geely platform underpinning the new Smart #1 SUV, rather than on the compromised ICE platform underpinning the electric XC40.

But what if the car on the right isn’t the new EX90, but something else?

That something else could well be a new Volvo EX60 sitting behind a new EX30/EX40.

As Volvo’s best-selling car, an electric XC60 on the way as a Volvo EX60 would make a lot of sense, delivering most of what the new EX90 does but in a smaller and less expensive package.

Regardless of what you take from the image, it’s clear Volvo plans to reveal at least one more electric SUV in 2023. Our guess is it’ll be two ‘EX’ SUVs.