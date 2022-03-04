Volvo XC40 UPDATED, new C40 Recharge model and trim changes for the whole Volvo range

Volvo officially announces a bit of a facelift for the XC40, a new single-motor C40 Recharge model and new trim variants across the Volvo range.

It’s been clear for a while that Volvo was planning a refresh for the XC40 because images of the new look have been cropping up on some of Volvo’s sites. But now it’s official, although hardly a transformation in looks.

But it’s not just the electric XC40 Recharge arriving, but a new version of the C40 Recharge – the XC40’s Coupe sibling – and official confirmation of a change to Volvo’s trim options too.

The updates to the XC40 include a new front bumper and frameless grille for the electric XC40 recharge – basically a C40 look – there are pixel LEDs for the headlights to adapt to conditions and traffic, and a premium leather-free upholstery option as well as new colours and alloys.

Volvo also announces the arrival of a single-motor version of the C40 Recharge, with 69kWh battery and range of 269 miles.

Confirmation also arrives of the change to Volvo’s model structure we’ve seen rolling out for a while, with the current Momentum, Inscription and R-Design models binned in favour of a new lineup.

The new model range consists of Core, Plus and Ultimate models (with a ‘Start’ trim only available on the XC40 T2), and if you want the equivalent of the old R-Design’s looks you’ll be able to opt for a Dark Theme on most of the Volvo range which adds gloss black detailing to the exterior.

The updated XC40, C40 Recharge Single Motor and new trim levels are all available to order in the UK. But don’t expect delivery any time soon.