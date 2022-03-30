Want a new Range Rover with 641bhp? Now you can.

With the new Range Rover now revealed, Manhart is wasting no time delivering a more potent, 641bhp, option for those who want to shout.

After a long wait, the all-new Range Rover is here, looking very similar to the old Range Rover but promising so much more. And it looks set to be a big hit, with Land Rover already sitting on 30,000 orders back in January, and presumably far more by now.

Sitting on a new MLA Platform, the new Range Rover is subtle luxury, offering a range of powertrains including diesel, petrol, PHEV and BMW V8 engine options, with prices starting at £94,400 and running up to £137,800 with SWB and LWB versions, and up to a seven-seat option too.

But if you want to stray in to the ultimate Range Rover, then you’ll be paying up to £173,200 for a Range Rover SV with a choice of P510e PHEV, 4.4-litre V8 or D350 engines, with the PHEV delivering 503bhp and the V8 with 523bhp.

But what if you want your new Range Rover to be a lot more shouty and a lot more powerful? Well, if that’s your bag, German tuner Manhart has the answer with the Range Rover Manhart Vogue RV 650.

Manhart has upped the 4.4-litre BMW V8 in the Range Rover to a more potent 641bhp with a set of quad tailpipes and typical Black paint job with gold highlights delivering the shouty bit together with an interior titivated in a similar way.