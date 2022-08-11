Want more range from your ELECTRIC Mercedes EQS? Brabus can help.

Brabus has revealed its take on the electric Mercedes EQS which gets more aerodynamically efficient leading to additional range.

For as long as Brabus has been around it’s been known for taking Mercedes’ finest and giving a makeover, usually with big wheels and added butchness, and certainly with a big hike in power, just like the Brabus V12 G-Class with almost 900bhp.

So when e heard Brabus had settled a new electric Mercedes EQS to its satisfaction, it seemed certain we’d be seeing an electric EQS with heading on for 1,000bhp. After all, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 comes with up to 750bhp and you’d expect Brabus to push that a chunk further. But it hasn’t.

In fact, Brabus has done absolutely nothing to the EQS (this appears to be an EQS 450) to increase its power, instead, it’s set out to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the already very slippery EQS.

Brabus has fitted plenty of Brabus bits to the EQs including side air intakes, wheel arch deflectors, diffuser, spoiler and more, as well as a suspension lowering, all of which conspires to improve efficiency by 7 per cent between 60mph and 85mph. Very specific.

The Brabus EQS is now available from Brabus from around £147k, although by the time you’ve finished ticking a few boxes it’s going to be a chunk more.