What’s the BEST EV Charging Network in the UK? It’s InstaVolt, according to Zap Map

The best EV charging Network in the UK is Instavolt, according to Zap Map’s annual survey, which scored highly for its reliability and ease of use.

As we move inexorably towards a world full of electric cars, EV owners need to know which of the many EV charging networks are the most reliable as they rely on them to make longer journeys.

Reliability is clearly the most important factor when you’re getting low on charge, and there’s little more frustrating than turning up at a charging station with little range left only to find it doesn’t work.

But reliability aside, other factors important to EV drivers include ease of use, cost and facilities, and these four criteria have been used by Zap Map to deliver their fourth annual ranking list for EV charging Networks in the UK.

Top of the tree is InstavVolt which, with 650 rapid and ultra-rapid charging points, delivers reliable chargers with contactless payment and with improved facilities, although a recent hike to 45p per kWh may take a bit of the gloss off.

Second place goes to MFG Power – owned by MFG, the largest network of independent fuel retailers – and although relatively small, with just 95 ultra-rapid chargers at service stations, it plans to expand to 3,000, and in third place is Osprey with 240 chargers and praised for its good locations and compatibility.

At the other end of the list sits ‘Legacy’ Ecotricity – what’s not been upgraded by Gridserve since they took over (Gridserve itself sits at fifth in the list) – with complaints about slow charging and unreliability.