Chery TIGGO 4 Hybrid Specs and Prices – and it’s a lot CHEAPER than the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke

The Chery Tiggo 4 Hybrid goes on sale in the UK with a 201bhp ‘self-charging’ Hybrid powertrain, two trim levels and prices from £19,995.

Chinese cars continue to flood into the UK as buyers, and particularly younger buyers, are seduced by toys and lower prices, putting pressure on legacy car makers who can no longer rely on brand loyalty to shift metal.

The latest Chinese arrival is this, the Chery Tiggo 4 CSH, a ‘self-charging’ Hybrid compact SUV aimed at cars like the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke, with specs to match but prices which undercut their established rivals significantly.

That sees the Tiggo 4 starting at just £19,995, getting on for £10k less than the Juke and £6k less than the Ford Puma (which is only a mild hybrid), which is significant.

The Hybrid powertrain uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor powered by a 1.83kWh battery, producing 201bhp.

Available in two trim levels – Aspire and Summit – Aspire models (from £219,995) come with fabric upholstery, heated door mirrors, electric windows, and a rear-view camera, with Summit models (from £21,995) adding leather upholstery, 360 camera, electric driver’s seat and privacy glass.

Inside, there’s dual 12.3″ screens for driver display and infotainment, with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging (only on Summit), Voice Assistant, keyless and remote start.

Farrell Hsu, CHERY UK Director, said:

The CHERY TIGGO 4 CSH is an important car for us in the UK, offering everything we believe a modern SUV should offer in a compact, smart package. It’s the car that makes hybrid ownership even more accessible, with a winning combination of technology, real-world efficiency and a specification that delivers real everyday value.

Pre-orders for the Tiggo 4 Hybrid are now open.