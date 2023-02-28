2023 UK Car of the Year Category winners include Toyota, Range Rover and Lotus

Ahead of the announcement of the winner of the UK Car of the Year Award on 10 March, the category winners are revealed.

It’s become the norm for ‘Car of the Year’ winners to be EVs as car makers throw their energies into building EVs ahead of the 2030 cut-off point for ICE sales in the UK, in the process reducing the number of new ICE cars launching.

So, although the Category winners of the 2023 UK Car of the Year – announced today ahead of the overall winner being announced on 10 March – does include EVs, it’s good to see a more representative range of awards going to non-EVs than we’ve got used to recently.

Judged by a panel of 27 motoring journalists based all over the UK who were asked to choose their winners in each of seven categories, the category winners are now revealed.

Toyota takes the prize for the biggest success at this year’s awards, bagging Best City Car gong for the Aygo X and Best Coupe for the Toyota GR86, with MG grabbing the Best Family Car gong for the MG4, Dacia the Best Large Family Car for the Dacia Jogger and Kia the Best Crossover award for the Kia Niro.

At the other end of the price scale, it’s the new Range Rover taking the award for the Best Large Crossover and the new Lotus Emira for the Best Performance Car.

So, which category winner should be the 2023 UK Car of the Year?