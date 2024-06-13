2024 BMW M2 gets a bit of a tweak and a bit more power

As part of the 2024 BMW 2 Series updates, the BMW M2 comes in for a refresh with more power and new colours. Costs from £63,360.

We saw the 2024 updates for the BMW 2 Series earlier this morning, and now we get the updated baby ‘M’ news with the reveal of the 2024 BMW M2.

Just like its lesser brethren, the updates for the 2024 M2 are pretty minor, but welcome nonetheless and come just 18 months since the current M2 arrived.

Heading up the tweaks to the M2 is an increase in power to 473bhp which cuts a whole 0.1 seconds off the 0-62mph with that standard auto ‘box, but it’s 4.2 seconds if you opt for the manual ‘box (which actually costs a bit more). Power still only goes to the rear wheels through an active locking diff.

The interior updates are similar to those on the new 2 Series, with the curved screenage covering a 12.3″ driver’s display and 14.9″ infotainment running BMW’s latest 8.5 OS, with a new flat-bottomed ‘M’ steering wheel and optional carbon-backed bucket seats.

Colour choices for the M2 gets a bit more vibrant with a choice of 12 colour options including Twighlight Purple and Voodoo Blue.

The new BMW M2 is now on sale from £63,360 with first customer deliveries due in August.