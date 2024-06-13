BMW 2 Series Coupe gets a bit of a nip and tuck for 2024

The BMW 2 Series is updated for 2024 with minor cosmetic updates, tech tweaks and a new colour palette. Costs from 36,865.

BMW has been busy recently rolling out updated models – like the 1 Series and 3 Series – and now it’s time for a 2024 update for the BMW 2 Series Coupe.

The updates for the 2 Series Coupe are not exactly startling but are enough to mark it out as a 2024 model, with a new chrome grille (still modest in size, thankfully) painted side skirts and new paint jobs including the Fire Red Metallic on the new BMW M240i pictured here.

Inside the changes are pretty minor too, with BMW’s latest infotainment complete with a new ‘Hot Bar’ and additional voice commands, a few new knobs, a new steering wheel and a choice of velour, fake leather or real leather upholstery as well as augmented reality sat nav, Parking Assist and front and rear parking sensors.

The starting point for the updated 2 Series range is the 220i which comes with a 2.0-litre four-pot petrol good for 181bhp and 221lb/ft of torque, good for 62mph in 7.5 seconds and official economy of up to 44mpg with an eight-speed auto ‘box (all of the new 2 Series Coupes are auto-only).

Next up is the new 230i which tweaks the 220i’s engine to 242bhp and 295lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds, with the top of the regular 2 Series Coupe offerings – the BMW the M240i xDrive – getting a 3.0-litre straight-six good for 368bhp and scoots to 62mph in 4.3 seconds thanks in no small part to it xDrive AWD. The M240i comes with passive M Sport suspension or optional adaptive dampers

On sale now, the BMW 220i costs from £36,865, the BMW 230i from £40,320 and the BMW M240i xDrive from £46,045.