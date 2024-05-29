2024 BMW 3 Series update DROPS diesel and adds more range to the 330e PHEV

The BMW 3 Series gets an update for 2024, with minor cosmetic tweaks and more EV range for the PHEV. Prices from £39,045.

It’s only two years since the BMW 3 Series last got updated, but such is the pace of change in the world of cars at the moment that they’re back with more updates for 2024.

The majority of the updates for the 2024 3 Series are under the skin, with cosmetic stuff limited to not much more than new paint options, new alloys and new interior fabrics.

BMW has slimmed down the 3 Series offerings by dropping diesel options altogether, so powertrains on offer are now limited to the 320i, 330e and M340i, with the 320i and 330e available in Sport or M Sport trim and the M340i having its own standalone trim.

Perhaps the biggest update comes for the 330e PHEV, which gets a bigger battery – now 19.5kWh – which means EV range is now 63 miles, with charging at 11kW taking just over two hours. In the real world, where few of us have three-phase electricity, it’ll probably take four hours at 7kW.

BMW says the chassis of the 3 Series has had a tweak or two to make it more comfortable and refined without affecting the handling, there’s the latest OS 8.5 for the infotainment with ‘Quick Select’ buttons, new steering wheel, ‘Cascade interior lighting, new Sensatec fabric and leather trim options.

Prices for the new 3 Series start at £39,045 for the 320i saloon, £46,080 for the 330e Saloon and £57,845 for the M340i. Opting for a Touring model adds £1,800 to the price.

The new BMW 3 Series is now on sale in the UK.