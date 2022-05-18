New BMW 3 Series Saloon and 3 Series Touring REVEALED

BMW reveals the updated 3 Series Saloon and 3 Series Touring, with cosmetic tweaks, new tech, 48V mild hybrid engines and prices from £36,670.

As BMW drives its electric future with new models, and the arrival of the dedicated EV ‘Neue Klasse’ models in 2025, you might be forgiven for thinking that EVs are all that matters for BMW as EV sales rise and buyers, seemingly, head away from ICE cars.

But the ‘Core’ of BMW’s range, and the best-selling car it builds, is the BMW 3 Series / 4 Series, accounting for 14 per cent of all BMW sales and, in the process, cocking a snook to the notion that all that sells is electric and SUV.

So the arrival of a new BMW 3 Series, albeit a refreshed rather than all-new 3 Series, is a big deal, and, considering how important the model is, it needs to be tweaked gently to avoid turning its buyer base in the direction of the new Mercedes C-Class. And that’s exactly what BMW has done as it reveals the latest 3 Series Saloon and Touring.

In fact, you’ll need to look hard to see that the grille has been tweaked – and not made supersized – and the headlights are slimmer, tweaks to the bumpers are small too and there are new alloys (17″ to 20″) options, but you’ll need to park the new 3 Series next to the current 3 Series to see the changes properly. UK trim options are Sport and M Sport

Inside the updates are a bit more obvious with the big screen display with 12.3″ instrument cluster and 14.9″ infotainment borrowed from the iX, bringing with it BMW’s eighth-generation Drive and upgraded functionality, as well as standard flappy paddles and new gear shift.

Engine options stay much the same, with the 320i starting at £36,670, 320d at £39,515, 330i at £40,740, 330e at £42,610, M340d at £52,965 and M340i at £52,965. xDrive AWD is standard on the M340d and M340i and optional on the 330e, 320d and 320i and the 320d and M340d have 48V Mild Hybrid tech.

The new BMW 3 Series is now available to order.