BMW 1 Series gets a makeover for 2024 – and DROPS diesel and ‘i’

BMW reveals the 2024 updates for the BMW i Series, including cosmetic tweaks, new interior and no diesel or ‘i’ in the name.

BMW is calling this 2024 BMW 1 Series a fourth-generation model, although under the skin nothing much has changed. But elsewhere a reasonable amount is going on to differentiate the 2024 model from the 2023.

The front of the 2024 1 Series gets a tweak or three to make it look sportier, with a new grille – which looks a bit like that on the new 3 Series – new headlights, new bumpers, smoother surfacing and tweaked LED lights at the back.

Inside, the new 1 Series now gets BMW’s curved display incorporating driver display and infotainment – running BMW’s latest OS9 – complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Heated seats and Climate.

Under the bonnet there are changes too, with diesel options gone for the UK, and just two powertrains available in the 120 and M135. And yes, the ‘i’ has gone from the names (which initially meant ‘injection but has come to signify ‘petrol’) and will instead be reserved in future for BMW’s EVs.

The new 120 comes with a three-pot mild hybrid good for 168bhp with a seven-speed DCT, good for 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds and official economy of 47-53mpg, with the much sportier M135 xDrive (the car pictured here) getting a 297bhp four-pot good for 62mph in 4.9 seconds and official economy of 35-37mpg.

The 2024 BMW 1 Series is now on sale in the UK, with the BMW 120 costing from £29,950 and the M135 xDrive from £41,000.