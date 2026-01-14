2027 ELECTRIC BMW M3 Neue Klasse to arrive with quad motors and fake engine sounds

BMW will launch an electric Neue Klasse M3 in 2027, ahead of which we get our first look at the quad motor M3 EV.

BMW has had more success than most legacy car makers with its EV offerings, choosing, on the whole, to effectively make EV a powertrain option rather than offering standalone electric models.

That route has worked well for BMW, but what we haven’t had so far is an electric ‘M’ car, something of a thorny problem with demand for performance EVs nowhere near the point where buyers are queuing up to buy, and plagued with horrendous residual values (hello, Porsche Taycan).

But BMW is biting the ‘M EV’ bullet and will launch an electric M3 in 2027, ahead of which we get our first official look at the electric M3 (above) and some juicy details on what BMW is intending to deliver.

The M3 Electric (BMW iM3?) will come with four electric motors – one for each wheel – delivering all-wheel drive with individual torque vectoring and the ability to be a RWD hooligan by disconnecting the front motors to deliver, BMW says, “a driving experience that has never been achieved before”.

The motors will be powered by a battery pack of at least 100kWh, bolted to the chassis for additional stiffness and specially developed for M cars, with fake engine sounds and fake gearshifts trying to give the EV some of the ICE experience.

Whether all that is going to appeal to BMW’s traditional M buyers remains to be seen, but the M3 EV will be joined by a new ICE M3 for buyers who don’t want the more sterile and heavy (and doubtless more expensive) EV option.