A ROYAL Land Rover Series 1 up for grabs – could fetch £150,000

A Land Rover Series 1 used by the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral is expected to fetch up to £150,000 at Silverstone’s Auction.

The Land Rover Defender and its predecessors – the Series 1, 2 and 3 models – lasted for more than 70 years and symbolised all things British across the globe, surpassed only in iconic status by the late Queen.

Now, if old Land Rovers and the monarchy float your boat, you can now grab a Land Rover Series 1 first owned by the royal family and used exclusively by the Queen, Price Philip, the Queen Mother and (the then) Prince Charles on the Balmoral Estate.

Built in 1953, and delivered to the Royal Family early in 1954, it was kept on the Balmoral Estate until 1966 and used by the Royals to roam the estate before being sold to a neighbour in nearby Ballater.

Originally with the Royal number plate NXN 1, it was registered as a 1966 model and given the LXC 894D registration when it was sold, and stayed in the new owner’s garage for years until, it’s rumoured, Prince Charles recognised it and helped fund its restoration.

Since its restoration, it has been seen on the Antiques Road Show and led the Land Rover Parade at the Queen’s Jubilee Pageant last year.

With the original Royal family ownership, unique elements for doors, body, roof, bumpers and twin rear doors, and complete restoration, Silverstone Auctions – who will be selling the Land Rover – expect it to fetch between £100-150k when it crosses the block on 25th February.