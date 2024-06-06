Alfa Romeo Junior EV – née Alfa Romeo Milano – costs from £33,895

The electric Alfa Romeo Junior costs from £33,895 in the UK, rising to £42,295 for the range-topping Veloce model.

Alfa Romeo has made some pretty decent little cars over the years, from the Alfasud (don’t mention rust) to the Mito and Giulietta, and now it’s trying to turn that small car success of the past in to small car success for the present with the electric Alfa Romeo Junior.

Revealed in April, the Alfa Romeo Junior – which was the Alfa Milano until politicians in Italy decided that was a no-go as it’s built in Poland – is pretty much the same under the skin as other small Stellantis EVs – like the Fiat 600e and Jeep Avenger – but with a hefty dose of Alfa styling.

That familiar EV powertrain means a 54kWh battery powering a 154bhp motor and promising range of up to 250 miles, with a more powerful Veloce model delivering a more potent 237bhp motor which drops range to around 215 miles.

The entry-level Junior Electric comes with 18″ alloys, rear parking sensors, LED lights, Auto wipers, 10.25″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25″ driver display and safety stuff like Lane Assist and AEB, heat pump and on-board 11kW charger.

The launch edition Junior Speciale adds sporty styling with 18″ Petal alloys, privacy glass, electric driver’s seat with massage sports pedals, 180-degree camera, Adaptive Cruise, handsfree tailgate and keyless.

The top-rung Junior Veloce gets the most powerful electric motor as well as 25mm lower suspension, sport brake callipers, 20″ alloys, privacy glass, red brake callipers, sports styling kit and sports pedals.

The Alfa Romeo Junior EV goes on sale later this month (June 2024) with the Electric from £33,895, Speciale from £35,695 and Veloce from £42,295.

Hybrid versions of the Junior to follow.