Alfa Romeo Romeo Giulia and Stelvio get a bit of a titivate for 2023

Alfa Romeo is revising the Giulia and Stelvio for 2023, tweaking lights, grille and tech, cutting the model range, and adding a new Competizione offering.

The front end of both the Giulia and Stelvio get a facelift with a new finish for the lower grilles and new full LED Adaptive Matrix headlights to bring them in line with the new Alfa Tonale‘s look.

On the tech front, both the Giulia and Stelvio now come with a 12.3″ digital instrument panel which mimics Alfa’s historic ‘telescopic’ dials and also delivers a thri of layouts, with Evolved being the futuristic look, Relax for a minimal look and Heritage which is inspired by ’60s and ’70s Alfas.

Alfa has also cut the model range for both models, following the lead of the Tonale, to just Sprint and Veloce, with Sprint the entry-level option and Veloce the ‘sporty’ option.

The Giulia now only comes with a single, 276bhp, petrol engine driving the back wheels, whilst the Stelvio can be had with either a 207bhp diesel or 276bhp petrol driving all four wheels.

Also on offer as launch editions for this facelift are Competizione models for both cars, based on the Veloce with exclusive Moon Light Grey paint job, red brake calipers, 21″ alloys, Harmon Kardon Sound, leather withe red stitching, privacy glass andAlfa Active Suspension.

The titivated Alfa Giulia and Stelvio will go on sale in Q1 2023.