Alfa Romeo announces prices and specs for the Alfa Tonale SUV

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV costs from £38,595 with a choice, initially, of three trim levels and just a single 1.5-litre MHEV engine option.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV was revealed back in February as Alfa promised full price and spec details for their second SUV in April. That’s clearly slipped back somewhat, but now Alfa is ready to tell you what the new Tonale costs, and the specs. Well, the price and specs of the limited offering available.

When the Tonale was revealed, we learnt it would be offered as a Plug-in Hybrid or with a 1.5-litre petrol Hybrid with either 128bhp or 158bhp. But, for now, the only engine you can have is the 1.5-litre hybrid with 158bhp.

Standard kit across the range – which is Tonale Speciale, Tonale Ti and Tonale Veloce – includes 10.25″ infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, climate, auto lights and wipers, heated electric mirrors, parking sensors, rear-view camera and Cruise.

The Tonale Speciale – which is only available as a launch edition – costs from £38595 and comes with 20″ dark finish alloys, with the range proper starting with the Alfa Tonale Ti (from £39,995) which adds 18″ alloys, gloss black body kit and black cloth.

The Tonale Veloce (from £42,495) gets black exterior highlights, 19″ alloys, red Brembo calipers, black and red Alcantara and Dual Stage Valve suspension.