Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV will FINALLY be revealed in production guise next month

The Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV will finally be revealed in production guise on 8 February, Alfa’s first all-new model in five years.

Alfa Romeo has a storied history, but of late that’s meant nothing as Alfa seems to coast along with an ageing, modest, line-up living in a sort of automotive twilight world as it promises to re-invent itself and turn the promise of revitalised sales into production reality.

Just as many other car makers have done, Alfa seems to be pinning its future hopes on SUVs, with the Stelvio arriving back in 2017 and the promise of a smaller SUV – the Alfa Romeo Tonale – to follow in 2020. But that didn’t happen.

The reason for the delay for the Tonale was put down to the usual ‘Covid and Chips’ problems, but now Alfa has its act together and will reveal the new Tonale in production guise on 8 February.

Expected to bear a strong resemblance to the Tonale Concept in 2019, the underpinnings of the Tonale are based on the Jeep Compass, including its ICE and PHEV powertrains.

That means an entry-level 1.3-litre petrol engine with 128bhp and DCT ‘box, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid with around 195bhp and a 4WD PHEV borrowed from the Compass PHEV. That will mean a 178bhp 1.3-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor for total output of 237bhp. Will there be a diesel Tonale? Quite possibly.

All will be revealed on 8 February 2022.