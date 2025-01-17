Alpina B8 GT is Alpina’s take on the BMW 8 Series – the last Alpina before BMW takes control?

The Alpina B8 GT is revealed as the Alpina take on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe boasting the usual Alpina tweaks and a 625bhp V8.

As we know, BMW and Alpina have finally decided that Alpina’s time as a standalone tweaker of BMWs is over, and BMW will take full control of Alpina at the end of this year.

All of which feels like this – the new Alpina B8 GT – is the last of the line of ‘real’ Alpinas before the Alpina badge becomes a BMW bolt-on, especially as Alpina says it’s built as a tribute to Burkars Bovensiepen who founded Alpina back in 1965.

Based on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, the Alpina B5 GT comes with 625bhp 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with 627lb/ft of torque thanks to new air boxes, incerased turbo boost, tweaked ECU and Alpina’s Sports Exhaust.

The result is impressive performance, with 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 205mph helped by tweaks to the ZF auto ‘box and modified launch control, with tweaks to the suspension making the * Series Alpina-like in all modes.

Cosmetic titivations include new air intakes in the grille and dive planes ahead of the front wheels, bigger carbon diffuser and, of course, classic 21″ Alpina forged alloys.

Inside, there’s Burkard Bovensiepen’s signature on the front headrests, leather and Alcantara, walnut trim, contrast stitching and aluminium flappy paddles.

Alpina is building just 99 B8 GTs with each costing almost £200k.