Alpine A110 R arrives as a more hardcore track-focused A110

The Alpine A110 R arrives to join the A110 and A110 S as a new hardcore, track-focused A110 with aerodynamic and suspension upgrades.

It’s more than five years since Renault revived the Alpine brand with a modern take on the original A110, bearing the same name and heading into Porsche Cayman territory.

A couple of years later it was joined by the Alpine A110 S with a boost in power and suspension upgrades, and now the A110 S is supplanted as Alpine top of the range by the new track-focused Alpine A110 R.

Clearly Alpine reckons it can go further and appeal to track day enthusiasts with a new A110 R which builds on the A110 S with less weight, more aggressive aero and retuned suspension, although it will all come at a price likely to be the wrong side of £70k.

Weight for the A110 R is down by 34kg on the A110 S thanks to ample use of carbon fibre for the roof, engine cover and seats, with a set of 18″ carbon fibre wheels doing their bit too.

The A110 R’s chassis gets tweaked with 10mm lower suspension, adjustable dampers and Brembo brakes, with aerodynamic tweaks including a vented bonnet, front splitter, new sills, new diffuser and new rear spoiler with swan neck mounts.

Inside, there’s microfibre for the seats, dash, door panels and steering wheel, six-point harnesses and on-board telemetry.

Power stays the same in the A110 R as in the A110 S, which means 296bhp from its 1.8-litre turbo, despite which 0-62mph improves to 3.9 seconds, and there’s a new exhaust system and less soundproofing to improve the aural thrill.

The new Alpine A110 R goes on sale this month, and although Alpine hasn’t revealed prices it seems likely it’ll be the wrong side of £70k.