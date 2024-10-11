Alpine A390_b is a triple motor Sport Fastback EV from Renault’s Alpine sub-brand

The Alpine A390_b is revealed ahead of a Paris debut as a concept for a production A390, a fully electric, three-motor Sport Fastback.

We’ve already seen Alpine move on from its A110 sole offering with the A290 EV, and now we get a look at its next offering with the reveal of the Alpine A390_b, a concept take of an upcoming Alpine A390 that, says Alpine, is 85% of what we can expect from the production version. Well, in terms of how it looks on the outside, not the interior.

Said by Alpine to be a Sport Fastback that’ll drive like an A110 but with five seats and family-friendly, with lighting inspired by the Alpine Alpenglow Hy4 with light bars front and back, shark fin and huge diffuser at the back, with wheels inspired by snowflakes (yes, really) with a blue gem in the middle and a set of coach doors.

Inside isn’t claimed to be an indication of the production model and comes with carbon front seats with 3D printed headrests, an F1 mode which raises the pedals and reclines the seat, Sabalt harnesses, holographic instruments, memory foam back seats (apparently, sitting in them will feel like sitting on a blanket of snow), and a carbon fibre floor.

When the Alpine A390 makes production it will sit on the same Platform as the Nissan Ariya and come with a three-motor setup – one on each back wheel and one at the front – and active torque vectoring. But no information on how much power, or how big the battery is.

Philippe Krief, Alpine CEO, said:

A390_b previews the future Alpine sport fastback, which we have designed like an A110 with 5 seats. The duality between the racing spirit and the refinement of this show car embodies the performance and driving experience that we will deliver from 2025 onwards in our production vehicle, produced in France at the historic Dieppe Manufacture. More than the promise of a 100% Alpine experience, it’s a genuine commitment.