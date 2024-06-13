New Alpine A290 REVEALED as Alpine’s ‘Hot Hatch’ take on the electric Renault 5

The Alpine A290 is revealed as Alpine dips into the electric ‘Hot Hatch’ market with an aggressive-looking take on the new Renault 5.

We had our first look at the electric Alpine A290 – Apine’s take on the new electric Renault 5 – with the Alpine A290_b Concept a year ago, complete with a very concept-y interior and very butch electric ‘Hot Hatch’ look.

Now we get the production version with the reveal of the Alpine A290, and although that concept interior is gone, much of what was on offer in the concept remains.

Despite being based on the Renault 5, the Alpine A290 manages to look very different with its ‘X’ motif on the lights, a lower stance, 19″ alloys, hints of the old R5 Turbo and wider track.

Inside, there are sports seats in the front, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, a 10.25″ instrument panel and 10.1″ infotainment.

Under the skin, there’s the same 52kWh battery as the Renault 5 but here it powers a front-mounted 180bhp in the entry-level version and 220bhp and 221lb/ft of torque in the GTS model, and range of 236 miles.

Alpine is calling the A290 an electric Hot Hatch, but with a 0-62mph of 6.4 seconds, it’s not going to win a drag race but is a sensible level of power for a ‘Warm’ EV and promises to be fun to drive. Not something, once you’ve got over the instant torque, you can say about most EVs.

It comes with multi-link rear suspension, bespoke anti-roll bars and Alpine Torque Technology to maximise wheel control, bespoke suspension and hydraulic bump stops, with toys like an ‘Overtake’ button for a 10-second boost of power, four levels of regen and ‘engine noise’.

Philippe Krief, CEO Alpine, said:

Our Alpine A290 is the first model of a new electric generation, inaugurating our Dream Garage in the finest possible way. This urban sportscar marks the introduction of Alpine to a broader public and resurrects a forgotten category, the hot hatch, so much loved for the driving pleasure it delivers

No prices yet for the Alpine A290, but we’d expect it to cost from around £40k when it goes on sale later this year.