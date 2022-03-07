Aston Martin follows Lotus in deal to develop high-performance EV batteries with Britishvolt

Britshvolt has added Aston Martin to its partners, with AML and Britishvolt working together to develop high-performance batteries for its forthcoming electric cars.

Back in January, we reported that Britishvolt had secured £1.7 billion in funding to create a new battery Gigafactrory to build high-performance batteries for electric cars, and it seemed likely its first client would be Lotus.

Just a week later it was confirmed that Lotus and Britishvolt had agreed to work together to produce batteries for a new range of Lotus sports cars, with a focus on developing fast-charging batteries with lower weight and better energy density in an “innovative new battery cell package”.

Now it’s the turn of Aston Martin to throw its battery future in to the Britishvolt ring, adding Britishvolt to its already available AMG expertise to deliver batteries which will bring new standards of repeatable performance, charging time and range.

The plan is to maximise the capability of cylindrical high-performance battery cells ahead of the arrival of the first proper Aston Martin EV in 2025 (assuming you ignore the failed plan to deliver the electric Rapid E – pictured above).

Tobias Moers, AML boss, said:

This powerful collaboration combines Aston Martin’s 109 years of engineering mastery with the expertise of a fast-growing UK technology business. Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability.

Orral Nadjari, Britishvolt CEO, said:

This collaboration once again highlights the value of working hand-in-glove with customers to co-develop and manufacture tailored, sustainable, localised battery cells, allowing vehicle makers to deliver superior products. Technologies that reset the benchmarks. We are excited about the prospect of an all-electric Aston Martin powered by Britishvolt’s low carbon, sustainable battery cells. Collaboration like this is the only way forward for a successful energy transition.