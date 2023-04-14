Aston Martin reveals the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante – and it’s all sold out

Aston Martin revealed the DBS 770 Ultimate earlier this year, and now we get to see the open-top version – the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante.

Just like every other car maker, Aston Martin is busy planning a future where V12s and V8s are supplanted by electric power.

But before we say goodbye to pure ICE power, Aston is starting to say goodbye to its iconic bruisers, with the DBS 770 Ultimate revealed earlier this year as the last iteration of the DBS – at least a DBS with an ICE V12.

The Ultimate boasts 795bhp from its V12 thanks to tweaks to air and ignition pathways and a turbo boost increase, enough for 62mph in 3.4 seconds on the way to 200mph.

Aston also recalibrated the eight-speed auto for quicker shifts and three in a mechanical limited-slip diff and carbon ceramic brakes, upgraded the steering, increased front-end stiffness and tweaked dampers to make the DBS a more scintillating drive.

Cosmetic tweaks include a new front splitter and horseshoe engine vent, more carbon fibre and Sports Plus Seats.

But despite announcing the 770 Ultimate earlier this year, and revealing just 300 coupes and 199 Volnates were being built, we had no photos of the Volante drop-top. But now we do.

With all the tweaks and titivation of the coupe present and correct, but with the addition of open-top driving to get the most from the V12’s aural delights, the Ultimate Volante is the car the DBS Volante should always have been.

But if you think grabbing the last of the iconic V12 DBS is right up your street, think again. They’re all sold out.