Aston Martin Valhalla revealed AGAIN as a mid-engined V8 PHEV with 1064bhp

The Aston Martin Valhalla is revealed in production-ready guise complete with a 1064bhp mid-engined V8 PHEV powertrain.

It was early in 2019 when we first saw the Aston Martin AM-RB 003 as a preview of a mid-engined supercar designed to take the fight to Ferrari, McLaren, and more. AML confirmed it would go into production as the Aston Martin Valhalla a few months later and come with a power output in the region of 1000bhp from its V6 petrol hybrid and arrive in 2022.

Two years later, the Aston Martin Valhalla was back with a 937bhp V8 Hybrid and other changes and the promise it would turn into an actual production car within two years and now, finally, the Valhalla is ready to go.

The powertrain for the Valhalla uses an ‘Aston-ified’ version of the ubiquitous Mercedes-AMG 4.0-litre V8 good for 817bhp and a trio of electric motors – two at the front and one in the ‘box for a total of 1064bhp and 811lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds and EV running from the 6kWh battery for a whole 9 miles.

There’s lots of Aero going on with a retractable rear wing and active wings at the front, with the rear wing also acting as an air brake as well as a DRS function, with double wishbone suspension up front and multi-link at the back.

Inside. you get one-piece carbon fibre seats, a 12.3″ infotainment screen and 10.25″ driver display and ‘squared’ steering wheel, with Climate, AEB, Active cruise, rear-view camera and Eco, Sport, Sport+ and Race modes.

The Aston Martin Valhalla will now arrive in summer 2025, with 999 being built at a (starting) price of around £850,000.