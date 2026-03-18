Audi A2 RETURNING as the electric Audi A2 e-tron

Audi confirms the return of the Audi A2 as the electric Audi e-tron, a new entry-level EV for Audi using underpinnings from the VW ID. 3 Neo.

It was the last century (just – 1999) when Audi revealed the A2 as a new entry-level Audi and their answer to the then-new Mercedes A-Class.

Looking like a small MPV – not unlike the original A-Class – it was a car before its time, with lightweight aluminium panels, low drag coefficient, low rolling resistance tyres and very frugal engines.

But sales were poor, and wth Audi reported to have lost £4k on every A2 sold, it was consigned to the history bin in 2005.

Audi returned to the A2 in 2011 with the Audi A2 Concept EV – which looked to be Audi’s answer to the then BMW i3 – with Audi saying it would arrive as a production model in 2013. But just a year later, the idea of a new electric A2 was dead and buried.

Now, almost 14 years after it dropped the plan to deliver an electric A2, Audi is back with the promise of a new electric A2 e-tron on the way. And this time it looks like it’s happening.

Ahead of a planned debut in the autumn, Audi has delivered a silhouette (above) of the new A2, which bears some similarity to the original A2.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said:

We’ve listened. Our customers want electric mobility that impresses in everyday life. The A2 e-tron is our promise to deliver exactly that – efficient, compact, and confident. We’re making entry into the electric Audi world easier and more relevant than ever.

Nothing has been officially revealed on the new A2 beyond its name and the silhouette image, but it’s likely to make use of the underpinnings from the new VW ID.3 Neo and start at around £30k.