Audi Q6 e-Tron gets CHEAPER – and goes further – with new RWD model

Audi is adding a new rear-wheel drive model to the Audi Q6 e-Tron range, promising range of up to 392 miles on a single charge.

Back in March, Audi revealed the new Audi Q6 e-Tron and, promising though it looks if you want an electric SUV (which you do, but only if you’re a company car buyer) it wasn’t exactly cheap, much the same as the Porsche Macan Electric which uses the same PPE Platform.

The entry-level Q6 offering when it was revealed came with a 100kWh battery, 388bhp and all-wheel drive and priced at £68,975, with the 510bhp SQ6 a whopping £95,000.

Now, Audi is introducing the first rear-wheel drive offering in an effort to both reduce starting prices and increase range.

The new rear-wheel drive Q6 comes with the same 100kWh battery as the launch models but uses a single 306bhp motor at the back which, with launch control engaged, is good for 62mph in 6.6 seconds.

Range improves too, with the RWD Q6 delivering official WLTP range figures of 392 miles, an impressive number (although you won’t get close in the real world) but only a handful of miles further than its 4WD sibling.

Prices at £63,475 in Sport trim, it undercuts the 4WD version by £5k and goes on sale later this year.

Audi also notes that there will be an even cheaper (relatively speaking) Q6 arriving this year too with a smaller 83kWh battery.