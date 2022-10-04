Audi R8 GT Edition RETURNS to wave goodbye to Audi’s V10 R8

The Audi R8 GT Edition returns after more than a decade as a swansong for the V10-engined R8, with RWD and 611bhp.

It’s 16 years since the Audi R8 arrived to give Audi a proper supercar, but the end of its shelf-life is nigh as the drive to go electric accelerates and ICE engines, especially ICE engines like the V10 in the R8, are consigned to the history book.

So Audi has revived a badge first seen 12 years ago with the arrival of the Audi R8 GT Edition to wave goodbye to the V10 in the R8, although this time around it only powers the rear wheels.

That RWD choice makes the R* GT less than stellar off the line, despite power boosted to 611bhp, at 3.4 seconds, and the top speed of 198mph is perhaps a bit disappointing for a goodbye to an iconic powerhouse. Surely it could have been over 200mph?

Still, it should be a fun R8, and it comes with a big back wing and front flicks and a Drift Mode with varying levels of slip on offer depending on the games you want to play.

There is some weight reduction – a very modest 20kg – thanks to lightweight 20″ alloys, carbon-fibre reinforced plastic front anti-roll bar and aluminium coupling rods, and comes with a matte Suzuka Grey paint job, black badging, carbon trim and red seatbelts.

Just 33 units of the R8 GT are available with just 15 coming to the UK. Expect a price the wrong side of £200k.