Audi’s Activesphere EV concept mixes Saloon, SUV and Pick-up and throws in AR too

The Audi Activesphere Concept arrives as a mix between saloon and SUV, with AR instead of screens, an EV powertrain and a back end which morphs into a pick-up.

Over the last eighteen months, Audi has been busy revealing its ‘Sphere’ concepts as a look at the sort of direction they’re heading in as they morph into a premium EV maker, with the Skysphere Concept, Grandsphere Concept and Urbansphere Concept.

Now, in the fourth iteration of the Sphere Concepts, Audi seems to have thrown elements from all the previous concepts into one package with the Iron Man-inspired Activespehere Concept, an electric saloon with a raised ride height, butch cladding and wheels, a back end which morphs into a pick-up and a screenless interior utilising AR.

Like the previous concepts, the Activesphere sits on the upcoming PPE Platform destined for cars like the electric Porsche Macan, with 100kWh battery, and electric motors front and back delivering 436bhp and 531lb/ft of torque, with 800v architecture promising rapid charging.

Almost as long as the Q8 – and wider – the Activesphere sist on air suspension with 22″ wheels and chunky tyres and comes with an active back end where the lower section folds down and the rear glass slides up to create a pick-up bed good for carrying bikes or other ‘outdoorsy’ stuff as well as a ski rack integrated into the roof.

Unusual though the exterior is, it’s the interior where the direction really changes, with the cabin devoid of screens of any sort, and replace by AR headsets for all the occupants – driver included – which deliver ‘Audi Dimensions’.

The headsets overlay information for both driver and passengers on top of normal vision – a bit like a wearable HUD – and the minimal physical controls for the ‘driver’ stow away when autonomous driving is activated.

Much of what the Activesphere offers is wish-list stuff, but the overall design doubtless holds cues to Audi’s future models and future design direction.

Audi Activesphere Concept Video