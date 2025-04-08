Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur High Performance Hybrid models get ONLY 671bhp

The Bentley Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur get a new ‘entry-level’ High Performance Hybrid powertrain with 671bhp.

Last year, Bentley revealed the new Continental GT Speed after saying goodbye to the, by then venerable W12, replacing the W12 with a V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering 771bhp, good for 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds and in the process becoming Bentley’s most powerful road car ever.

Bentley dubbed their new PHEV powertrain an ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ – which seemed apt – and now they’re expanding the PHEV offerings with a new ‘High Performance Hybrid’ which has to make do with a mere 671bhp.

Effectively a detuned version of the Speed’s PHEV, the new powertrain still manages to be more powerful than the last iteration of the old W12 GT Speed and is available in the Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur, manages 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds (3.8s for the GTC and Flying Spur) and with an official EV range of up to 53 miles from its 25.9kWh battery.

As well as introducing the new High Performance Hybrid powertrain, Bentley has also introduced an ‘Azure’ trim level to sit above the standard offering which gets gloss black grille, new 22″ alloys, chrome trim, quilted upholstery, ‘Azure’ badging, wellness seating, Panoramic Roof (GT), Neck Warmer (GTC) and Touring, Comfort and Lighting Specification Packages as standard.

Bentley says the new High Performance Hybrid models start from £202,400, more than £30k less than the GT Speed.