Bentley follows Rolls-Royce by declaring RECORD sales in 2022

Bentley announces record sales for 2022 despite the economic gloom, up by 4 per cent on a record-breaking 2021.

Yesterday, we reported on record-breaking sales for Rolls Royce in 2022, despite the ever-growing economic clouds, and now – in a mirror of last year – Bentley arrives to proclaim its own record-breaking sales in 2022.

Just like RR, Bentley has posted record sales in 2022 – despite all the headwinds, from Covid to Ukraine – to pass the 15,000 sales in a year mark for the first time with a total of 15,174 cars sold.

Inevitably, it was the Bentley Bentayga continuing to rule the sales roost and counting for 42 per cent of total sales, with the Continental GT mopping up 30 per cent of sales (almost a third of which were GT Speed) and the Flying Spur the remaining 28 per cent.

As it heads towards electrification, Bentley now has hybrid offerings, and the Flying Spur Hybrid managed to account for 30 per cent of sales although, in the UK, that figure was a whopping two-thirds thanks, no doubt, to BIK rates half that if its petrol siblings.

The most important market for Bentley remains the USA followed by China, with sales in the USA staying steady and in China actually falling, but made up by increased sales in Europe, Asia Pacific, UK and Middle East.

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley CEO, said:

In what was another year of unpredictability, the business overcame significant headwinds and demonstrated great resilience to deliver the third consecutive record sales year. The reaction to the market introduction of our hybrid models, Flying Spur joining Bentayga last year, demonstrate the path the luxury sector is heading, and we are positioned firmly at the forefront.