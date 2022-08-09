Bentley Mulliner Batur TEASED – previews new Bentley design

The Bentley Mulliner Batur is teased ahead of a Monterey reveal as a Coupe take on the Bentley Bacalar and previewing Bentley’s future design language.

Two years ago, Bentley revealed the Bentley Bacalar as a run of just 12 ‘special’ Bentleys based on the Continental GT and each costing £1.8 million, despite which they’d all been sold before the public reveal.

With that sort of success, Bentley was always going to follow up the Bacalar with another ‘special’ model, and we reported back in 2021 that the next outing for madly-priced Bentley’s would be a coupe version of the Bacalar.

Now, Bentley has broken cover with the Bentley Mulliner Batur tease ahead of a debut at Monterey later this month. But it seems this time around the car isn’t just a very expensive special, but a look at where Bentley’s design language is going as it heads into an EV future. But all we get is a grille with the Bentley Wings badge at the top, with orange highlights and a V-Shaped pattern.

Despite the Batur – named after a lake in Bali – previewing Bentley’s future EV design, it’s expected it will come with the same 650bhp W12 with 667lb/ft of torque. Bentley say:

So much more than the successor to Bacalar, the Bentley Mulliner Batur reveals an all-new design language for Bentley that showcases themes and forms that will define Bentley’s future range of Battery Electric Vehicles.

The Bentley Batur will be revealed on 21 August at Monterey Car Week.