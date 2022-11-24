BMW 3.0 CSL RETURNS as BMW celebrates 50 years of ‘M’ with a heavily tweaked M4

The BMW 3.0 CSL returns from the 1970s as a limited-run BMW M4 with enormous modifications and is expected to have a huge price tag.

It’s only six months since BMW revealed the M4 CSL, reviving a badge only ever used on the 1972 3.0 CSL and 2004 M3 CSL as it added power and cut weight from the regular M4.

The M4 CSL seemed a bit like peak-ICE for the M4 in BMW’s M Division 50th anniversary year, but now BMW has rolled out a new CSL that’s still an M4 only this time they’ve badged it the BMW 3.0 CSL, reviving the iconic badge in full for the first time in 50 years.

This new CSL uses an engine with the same technical roots as BMW’s current DTM car which endows it with a forged aluminium crankshaft and 3D-printed core helping to produce 552bhp and 406lb/ft of torque, mated to a six-speed manual box sending power only to the back wheels. For all that, it’s just 10bhp up on the M4 CSL. There’s also an M Active diff though for better controllability, ceramic brakes and electronically controlled shocks.

To keep weight down, BMW has given the 3.0 CSL carbon fibre for virtually all the body, with a titanium exhaust shaving off a bit too, but the inside is pretty much regular M4 but with a white gearknob and standard bucket seats.

BMW is only making 50 3.0 CSL, and so far we have no prices. But we’ve heard rumours of very silly prices – way more than the £130k for the M4 CSL.