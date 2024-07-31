BMW finally decides to open its 2023 CHRISTMAS present on 15 August 2024

The new BMW M5 Touring will debut at Monterey Car Week on 15 August 2024, featuring the same 717bhp V8 PHEV powertrain as the new M5 saloon.

Last Christmas, BMW turned up with a gift-wrapped M5 Touring as a tease for the first M5 Touring for getting on for 15 years. And now it’s finally going to unwrap it on 15 August 2024 at the Monterey Car Week mainly, we suppose, because this M5 Touring will be sold in the US too.

We already know what will be under the bonnet of the new M5 Touring because it will be exactly the same as the new M5, and with the M5 saloon tipping the scales at almost 2.5 tonnes, expect the Touring version to be even more lardy.

In fact, so lardy is the new M5 that despite its V8 PHEV putting out a whopping 717bhp, it’s still a bit slower than the last M5, so expect the Touring to be a tenth or two slower than the saloon’s 3.5 second time.

Of course, there are benefits from the PHEV powertrain such as lower BIK rates and the ability to run for up to 40 miles as an EV thanks to a fairly chunky 19.6kWh battery.

Expect the BMW M5 Touring to cost a few grand more than the M5 saloon’s £111,405.